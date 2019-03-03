Facebook Inc sues China-based firms over account sales

Bloomberg

Facebook Inc and its Instagram unit sued four companies and three people based in China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers that the social network giant says can be used for nefarious purposes.

The Chinese companies advertised and created the fake accounts over the past two years and marketed them for sale on six Web sites, selling them in bulk quantities, according to a complaint filed on Friday in San Francisco federal court.

“Fake and inauthentic accounts can be used for spam and phishing campaigns, misinformation campaigns, marketing scams, advertising fraud and other fraud schemes which are profitable at scale,” Facebook and Instagram said.

They said fake accounts were also created on Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Facebook has came under intense scrutiny over the use of private data and the impact of harmful content on its 2.7 billion monthly users, with governments around the world questioning the company’s policies.

Friday’s lawsuit, which alleges multiple violations of US trademark law, is one way the company is fighting back against commercial exploitation of its social networks.

Using artificial intelligence to detect fake accounts, Facebook and Instagram disabled 2.1 billion accounts from January last year through September “often within minutes of the accounts’ creation,” the complaint said.

The companies named as defendants — 9 Xiu Shenzhen, 9 Xiu Feishu, 9 Xiufei and Home Network — are based in Longyan and Shenzhen.