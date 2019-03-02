Agencies

CHINA

Factory activity decreases

Factory activity in January contracted for a third straight month, but at a slower pace, helped by improvements in domestic manufacturing, a private survey showed yesterday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 49.9 from 48.3 in January — staying below the neutral 50 mark dividing expansion from contraction for a third month. The figures were more upbeat than an official survey on Thursday, which showed that business sentiment in the sector dropped to a three-year low and export orders fell to their lowest in a decade.

TELECOM

Huawei defends itself in ad

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on Thursday ran a full-page ad in major US newspapers urging readers not to believe “everything you hear” about the Chinese tech firm, as it defends itself against government accusations that its equipment can be used to spy. The company touted its relief efforts in disaster-torn countries like Chile and Indonesia, as well as its work to connect the underserved worldwide. The advertisement ran in the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Politico, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times.

RETAIL

Chile fines supermarkets

A Chilean anti-trust court on Thursday fined two homegrown supermarket chains and the local branch of Walmart Inc US$12.4 million for colluding to fix the price of fresh chicken. The Chilean Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition found that Walmart, Cencosud SA and SMU SA had worked together to set prices from 2008 to 2011. The three chains, which control 92.5 percent of Chile’s grocery sector, said in separate statements that they would appeal the ruling to the Chilean Supreme Court.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber in talks to buy Careem

Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced discussions to buy Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based rival Careem Networks FZ, a deal that would expand the ride-hailing giant’s operations in the Middle East, people familiar with the matter said. The companies might announce a cash-and-shares transaction that values Careem at about US$3 billion in the coming weeks, the people said. The companies declined to comment.

ENTERTAINMENT

HBO’s Plepler to step down

Home Box Office Inc’s (HBO) long-time chief executive is leaving the cable channel, less than a year after AT&T Inc acquired HBO’s parent company. In a memo to HBO staffers on Thursday, CEO Richard Plepler said that it was the right time for him to leave. In June last year, a US federal judge approved AT&Ts merger with Time Warner Inc, a deal worth more than US$80 billion. HBO declined comment on Plepler’s departure or his successor.

FINANCE

Mitsubishi eyes DZ unit

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is close to buying German lender DZ Bank AG’s aviation finance business for about US$6.3 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be its biggest acquisition since the deal that created the Japanese mega-bank in 2005. The assets are held by DVB Bank SE, a subsidiary that DZ has been trying to get rid of ever since its shipping exposure ripped a hole in its balance sheet. DVB’s aviation finance portfolio was valued at 5.4 billion euros (US$6.1 billion) as of June last year, according to a January presentation. An announcement was expected as early as yesterday, the people said.