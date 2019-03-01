Much to be done on China trade: US

AFP, WASHINGTON

Washington’s chief trade negotiator on Wednesday said there remained much to do before reaching a new trade agreement with China, even as both sides signal that their talks are nearing the finish line.

After months of negotiating with Beijing, “now we are making real progress,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in testimony to the US Congress.

However, “much still needs to be done both before an agreement is reached and more importantly after it is reached if one is reached.”

Lighthizer’s remarks to a House committee underscored the remaining hurdles facing negotiators, despite the apparent eagerness on both sides to bring their eight-month trade dispute to an end.

Citing “substantial progress,” US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would postpone a sharp increase in US duties on US$200 billion of Chinese imports while the two sides worked to reach an agreement.

He said the final details would be hashed out before a “signing summit” with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at an unspecified date.

Along with Japanese and European officials, Washington accuses China of entrenched unfair trade practices, including massive state intervention in markets, subsidies and the theft of foreign technology.

Chinese officials have offered to increase purchases of US farm goods and energy exports, but it remains unclear whether Beijing would give in to US demands for fundamental changes in industrial policy, which analysts say could weaken the Chinese Communist Party’s power.

Lighthizer’s remark about the remaining work needed in the China negotiations helped send Wall Street lower. Stock prices recovered some of those losses, but major indices finished the day mostly lower.

“I don’t think the market is really taking that seriously,” Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments told reporters, adding that investors were not unduly worried.

“It is pulling back after a recent rally,” Sarhan said.

Appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee — which writes tax laws — Lighthizer faced queries during the lengthy hearing from about three dozen lawmakers on broad array of matters under negotiation.

Lighthizer said he appreciated the hardships US firms — exporters and importers — have suffered in the trade dispute and praised Trump for withstanding the political fallout to pursue a difficult trade policy.

“Because of his insight and grit, we are in a position to deal with this problem for the first time after decades of government inaction,” Lighthizer said.

The hearing showed that there was support for the China confrontation among Democrats and Republicans.

“The fact that it’s bipartisan is why we’re making success,” Lighthizer said.

He said that any agreement must have teeth and provide for the ability to take “proportional action unilaterally” in the event that China failed to live up to its end of the bargain.

“This enforcement process, if we have an agreement ... will be very specific,” Lighthizer said. “It’ll have layers. It’ll have timeframes and there will be reaction.”

After exchanging punitive tariffs on more than US$360 billion in total two-way trade, Trump and Xi in December last year declared a truce and agreed to hold off on further tariffs or retaliation for 90 days. The US had been poised to more than double the tariffs on the most recent and largest round of Chinese exports tomorrow.