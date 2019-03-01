Home / Business
Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - Page 12　

Radiant profit soars 65% on demand for back-light modules

By Lisa Wang  /  Staff reporter

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp’s (瑞儀光電) net profit soared 65 percent annually last year on the back of increased back-light module demand for Apple Inc iPads and previous-generation iPhones, as well as improved foreign-exchange losses.

Net profit last year was NT$5.04 billion (US$163.77 million) compared with NT$3.05 billion in 2017, the most in six years, a financial statement Radiant filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Wednesday showed.

Earnings per share were NT$10.8 last year, up from NT$6.57 the prior year, while gross margin rose to 15.46 percent from 14.44 percent over the same period.

Foreign-exchange losses narrowed significantly to NT$349.09 million last year from NT$584.44 million in 2017.

However, revenue dropped 0.82 percent to NT$53.95 billion last year from NT$54.4 billion a year earlier.

Radiant is a leading supplier of LCD back-light modules, with about half of its revenue coming from modules for mobile phones and tablets.

Last year’s earnings came after it posted NT$1.78 billion in net profit for the final quarter, up 6.59 percent from NT$1.67 billion in the third quarter.

Revenue soared about 30 percent to NT$18.08 billion quarter-on-quarter last quarter from NT$13.92 billion in the prior three-month period.

The company shipped 13.6 million back-light modules last month.

On a monthly basis, revenue fell 5.62 percent from NT$5.94 billion in December last year.

Shares of Radiant fell 0.54 percent to NT$91.6 on Wednesday compared with the TAIEX’s 0.02 percent fall.

