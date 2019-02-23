Far EasTone first in Taiwan to test calls on a 5G network

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) yesterday said it was the first local telecom to complete data voice call testing on a 5G trial network, signaling that Taiwan has made progress toward launching 5G services.

The nation’s No. 3 telecom said it used the 3.5GHz spectrum to complete a live high-quality data call from a 4G phone to 5G equipment belonging to Ericsson AB at the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋).

The test provided crucial data regarding network deployment ahead of the commercial launch of 5G technology, the company said.

Far EasTone said in December last year that it might launch 5G services in the second half of 2020 at the earliest, depending on when the National Communications Commission released 5G licenses.

The company’s 5G test call was made using evolved packet core technology, which reduces communication latency and prevents fragmentation, Far EasTone said, adding that it is considered crucial for the launch of voice over 5G (Vo5G) services.

The Vo5G is key for next-generation apps and services, as well as autonomous vehicles, smart cities and smart factories, the company said.

To facilitate the adoption of 5G services, Far EasTone has built 5G ecosystems with its partners, including telecom equipment supplier Sercomm Corp (中磊), Alpha Networks Inc (明泰) and Gemtek Technology Co (正文), as well as hardware maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達).