Taipower signs PPAs with two wind developers

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday said that it has over the past week signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for three offshore wind farm projects developed by China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The state-run utility signed 20-year PPAs with the two developers under a tiered feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme to purchase offshore wind energy at a higher price in the first decade before the price decreases in the second decade, the Central News Agency reported yesterday.

The FIT rate is set at NT$6.2795 per kilowatt-hour for the first decade and would be lowered to NT$4.1422 in the second decade, Taipower said.

The utility signed the agreement with China Steel on Friday last week for its Chong Neng (中能) project off the coast of Changhua County, which would add 300 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the power grid by 2024.

Taipower inked the agreements with CIP on Tuesday for Chang Fang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) projects, also off the coast of Changhua County, with the same tiered FIT scheme.

CIP’s projects have a combined planned capacity of 600MW and are expected to be added to the power grid in stages in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Taipower also said that a number of other offshore wind projects developed by Northland Power Inc and Yushan Energy Co (玉山能源) and Orsted A/S has been granted approvals and establishment permits, adding that they can begin to finalize their respective PPAs.