HONG KONG

Growth slows to 1.5% in Q4

The economy last year stalled as the ongoing China-US trade dispute and retail woes dragged down local business, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on Sunday. “The impact of China-US trade frictions on Hong Kong’s exports has clearly emerged at the end of last year,” Chan said. Economic growth last quarter was less than 1.5 percent — the weakest since the first quarter of 2016 and a “significant slowdown” from the average growth rate of 3.7 percent in the first three quarters, Chan wrote on his official blog. The slowdown brought last year’s growth rate to an estimated 3 percent, down from 3.8 percent recorded in 2017, he added.

THAILAND

GDP growth accelerates

The economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter of last year than the previous three months as local demand helped to offset a slide in exports. GDP rose 3.7 percent from the same period in 2017, up from a revised 3.2 percent in the third quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday. The economy expanded 4.1 percent for the whole of last year, compared with a revised 4 percent for the previous year. The council expects growth of between 3.5 and 4.5 percent this year, driven by household spending, investment and tourism, it said.

METALS

India copper smelter blocked

The Indian Supreme Court yesterday set aside an order by an environmental court that had cleared the way for reopening Vedanta’s south Indian copper smelter, in a blow to the company’s plans to begin operations. Tamil Nadu State ordered the smelter shut permanently in May last year, after violent protests at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi killed 13 people. In December, the National Green Tribunal revoked the state decision to shut the plant, prompting the state government to appeal to the Supreme Court.

AUTOMAKERS

China sales decline further

Car sales in China continued to decline last month, after their first full-year slump in more than two decades, adding to pressure on automakers who bet heavily on the market amid waning demand for cars from the US to Europe. Wholesale passenger vehicle sales fell 17.7 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since the market began to contract in the middle of last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said yesterday. The wholesale decline last month, to 2.02 million units, accelerated from a 15.8 percent annual slump in December last year. For last year as a whole, the drop was 4.1 percent, the first decrease since the early 1990s.

VENEZUELA

Russia bank obeys sanctions

Russian lender Gazprombank has decided to freeze the accounts of state oil company PDVSA and halted transactions with the company to reduce the risk of the bank falling under US sanctions, a Gazprombank source told reporters on Sunday. “PDVSA’s accounts are currently frozen. As you’ll understand, operations cannot be carried out,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reuters this month reported that PDVSA was telling customers of its joint ventures to deposit oil sales proceeds in its Gazprombank accounts in a move to sideline fresh US sanctions on PDVSA.