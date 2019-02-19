Alphabet investing in UK global payments start-up

Bloomberg

The venture capital arms of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Salesforce.com Inc are investing in UK payments start-up GoCardless, which has raised an additional US$75 million to fund expansion.

The financing is being led by Adams Street Partners, GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures, GoCardless said in a statement.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Balderton Capital, Notion Capital and Passion Capital are also participating.

Valuation terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sky News first reported the interest from Salesforce.

GoCardless, founded in 2011, lets businesses set up recurring bank payments from customers online, rather than relying on a debit or credit cards.

It said it is processing US$10 billion in payments annually.

The company is betting that it can take a larger share of the US$2 trillion annual global payments market at a time when businesses are increasingly turning to subscription models.

Meanwhile, payment card networks such as Visa and Mastercard are reportedly planning to raise the fees they charge US merchants to process transactions.

About 18 percent of the world’s payments are recurring, GoCardless said.

“The way these payments are collected around the world is pretty broken,” GoCardless cofounder and CEO Hiroki Takeuchi said in an interview.

GoCardless’ platform allows businesses to take direct debit payments from customers, whereas before companies would have had to use different procedures to set up payments in different geographies, or even between different banks in the same country, Takeuchi said.

The company, which employs 290 people, in the statement said that it would use the new money to open new offices across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Takeuchi said that the company, which has offices in the UK, France, Australia and Germany, would open a US location this year.

GoCardless also said that it would launch new features for customers, including the ability to process foreign-exchange transactions, instant settlement and using machine learning to increase transaction success rates.

Companies should be able to get paid by direct debit in their local currency, irrespective of where their customers are, and the foreign exchange feature would “launch soon,” Takeuchi said.