Loans drive DBS profit amid market volatility

Bloomberg

DBS Group Holdings Ltd relied on lending to boost profit in the fourth quarter of last year as financial market turbulence hit its trading, wealth and investment banking operations.

Net income grew 10 percent to S$1.32 billion (US$973.61 million) in the three months that ended on Dec. 31, company results showed yesterday.

The DBS Treasury Markets unit posted a pretax loss, while wealth management fees fell to a two-year low.

Net interest margin gained nine basis points from a year earlier to 1.87 percent, but only one basis point from the previous quarter. Loans expanded 7 percent to S$345 billion, while wealth management fees fell 4 percent to S$218 million, the bank said.

The loan pipeline looks good this year, DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

While the outlook for interest rates is the biggest risk for DBS this year, net interest margins would continue to widen even after the US Federal Reserve signaled a pause in its monetary tightening, Gupta said.

However, he added that any Fed policy reversal would be a “headwind.”

“Margin picked up, loan growth wasn’t badly affected by trade wars, credit quality remained stable,” said Kevin Kwek, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “That being said, trade war challenges remain so until that is resolved in some fashion, markets won’t be pricing in a full recovery.”

DBS shares gained as much as 2 percent in Singapore trading. The stock is up more than 6 percent this year after losing 4.7 percent last year.

Still, Treasury Markets, which also took a hit in the second quarter, saw a pretax loss of S$54 million, because of “lower contributions from equity and credit activities,” DBS said.

Its operations primarily include structuring, market making and trading across a broad range of treasury products, the bank said.

The pretax loss in the unit was bigger than the S$50 million posted in the second quarter, which Gupta described at the time as the worst since he joined DBS a decade ago.

Wealth management income shrank 4 percent to S$218 million, the lowest in two years.

“People just froze” because of the equity market sell-off, Gupta said in the interview.

Wealth activity is coming back in the current quarter, he added.

Separately, DBS is in discussions on forming a China securities business partnership and expects to ink a deal this year, Gupta said, adding that regulatory clearances could take longer.

“We’re actively talking to people about trying to put together something on the securities front,” focusing on the Greater Bay Area that includes Hong Kong, Macau and Guangzhou, he said.

The bank would continue to support Chinese companies that are expanding abroad, he said.