Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - Page 11　

Ministry posts 4.7 percent rise in tax revenue

WEAK LINK:Securities transaction tax revenue fell by NT$3.3bn as average daily turnover on the stock exchange declined from NT$167.7bn to NT$110.7bn

By Chen Cheng-hui  /  Staff reporter

The nation’s tax revenue last month grew 4.7 percent year-on-year to NT$154.3 billion (US$5 billion), thanks to increases in individual income tax, corporate income tax, and tobacco and alcohol taxes, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday.

Individual income tax brought in revenue of NT$24.4 billion, up NT$5 billion from a year earlier, while corporate income tax revenue increased by NT$3.6 billion. Revenue from tobacco and alcohol taxes rose by NT$900 million, the ministry said in a report.

However, securities transaction tax revenue declined by NT$3.3 billion as average daily turnover on the Taiwan Stock Exchange fell from NT$167.7 billion to NT$110.7 billion, while revenue from commodity taxes fell by NT$1.2 billion, the report said.

The ministry also revised its tax revenue data for the whole of last year, which hit a new record at NT$2.39 trillion, up 6 percent from 2017.

That compared with preliminary data the ministry released last month that came in at NT$2.37 trillion, up 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

The ministry attributed the discrepancy to about NT$19.8 billion in extra revenue collected from the individual income tax, corporate income tax and business taxes last month, the report said.

Overall, last year’s total tax revenue was NT$89.7 billion higher than the ministry’s target, the report said.

