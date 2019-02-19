Revenue growth at listed companies slows to 0.35%

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The combined revenue of companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange rose 0.35 percent year-on-year last month to NT$2.76 trillion (US$89.5 billion) after a few large companies posted declines in revenue.

Of the 929 companies listed on the main bourse, 491 posted revenue growth, while 438 saw their revenue decline, the exchange said in a statement.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) remained the nation’s largest listed firm in terms of revenue at NT$414.1 billion, up 3.37 percent year-on-year.

Pegatron Corp (和碩) came in second, generating NT$122.63 billion of revenue, up 1.30 percent year-on-year, ahead of Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), whose revenue rose 0.17 percent year-on-year to NT$84.93 billion, exchange data showed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained in fourth place, but its revenue declined 2.07 percent year-on-year to NT$78.09 billion, ahead of Wistron Corp (緯創), whose revenue fell 4.62 percent year-on-year to NT$75.73 billion.

In sixth to the 10th place were Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) with NT$70.12 billion; Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) with NT$61.84 billion; Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) with NT$55.88 billion; Inventec Corp (英業達) with NT$45.47 billion; and WPG Holdings Co (大聯大) with NT$41.48 billion.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) lost its place in the top 10 after posting revenue of NT$34.33 billion, down 28.94 percent from NT$48.30 billion a year earlier, data showed.

The 0.35 percent growth in revenue was much lower than the 7.33 percent growth for the whole of last year, exchange data showed.

“The aggregate revenue of all listed firms last month was dragged down by some companies in the top 10 that posted revenue declines, such as TSMC, Wistron, Formosa Petrochemical and Cathay Financial,” an exchange executive surnamed Lo (羅) told the Taipei Times yesterday.

However, the exchange is not too worried about the situation because January is usually a slow month, he added.

The exchange’s data also showed that the information service sector’s combined revenue advanced 19.89 percent to NT$5.7 billion last month, the fastest growth, ahead of the shipping sector’s 16.15 percent increase to NT$80.4 billion.

In comparison, the electrical cable sector posted a 35.81 percent decrease to NT$20.3 billion and the glass sector fell 15.42 percent to NT$4.5 billion, making them the worst performing sectors last month, the data showed.