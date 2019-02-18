Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves hit another record

Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit an all-time high of US$463.043 billion at the end of last month thanks to increased returns from the central bank’s management of foreign-exchange reserves, and the appreciation of the euro and other currencies against the US dollar, the bank said on Tuesday. The foreign-exchange reserves increased US$1.259 billion from December last year, the bank said, adding that it was the third consecutive month in which foreign-exchange reserves posted a record high.

CHIPMAKERS

Taiwan remains global leader

Taiwan has maintained its global lead in wafer production capacity, said IC Insights, a firm that researches the semiconductor market. Last year, Taiwan remained the leader in global wafer capacity with a 21.8 percent share, a slight increase from 21.3 percent in 2017. Taiwan was only slightly ahead of South Korea, which accounted for 21.3 percent of global wafer capacity, the recently released Global Wafer Capacity report by IC Insights said.

ELECTRONICS

Risks to hit handset sales

Growing economic uncertainty would not favor local handset components suppliers Catcher Technology Co (可成), Merry Electronics Co (美律) and TXC Corp (晶技) this quarter, analysts said. Low seasonal demand and disruptions from the Lunar New Year holiday are expected to drag down sales for handset component makers, they said. Catcher reported weaker-than-expected sales of NT$4.91 billion (US$159.16 million) last month, down 26.7 percent from a month earlier; Merry’s sales dropped 23 percent to NT$2.92 billion; and TXC’s sales fell 8.7 percent to NT$611 million.