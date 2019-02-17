‘Humble cactus’ bringing hope of ‘green gold’ to rural Algeria

By Amal Belalloufi / AFP, SIDI FREDJ, Algeria

For generations, Algerians like the Gueldasmi family have barely eked out a living growing prickly pear fruits, but thanks to the cactus’ newfound virtues, their lives are steadily improving.

“Now, my future is here. There is no need to go abroad [to find work],” said 40-year-old Fethi Gueldasmi, whose family’s revenues have been growing thanks to what agronomists and biologists now call the “green gold.”

Scientific reports have indicated that the Opuntia species of prickly pears that thrives in arid regions like Algeria’s northern Sidi Fredj contains a plethora of virtues.

Everything from the cactus — once considered sacred by the ancient Aztecs — can be transformed to yield nutritional and medical benefits, except for its prickly spines.

The green spiny discs, known as cladodes, are used for fodder, while their tender inner flesh is a star of the cuisine of Mexico, where the cactus originated and figures on its national flag.

Oil extracted from the seeds of fruit has anti-oxidant benefits and is used in cosmetics for its anti-aging properties, besides being rich in vitamin C, calcium and magnesium.

The flowers of the cactus go into making herbal tea, while the pulp of the red fruit is turned into juice, vinegar, jams and even sorbets.

A 2017 study by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concluded that prickly pears could be the answer to much of the world’s food security woes and prevent soil erosion.

In Sidi Fredj, once an impoverished town in the Souk Haras Province bordering Tunisia, Gueldsami, like his father and grandfather before him, farms prickly pears.

The fruit must be handled carefully to avoid being pricked by the sharp spines. Until recently it was harvested for its tasty, sweet flesh, which only fetched a pittance of 10 dinars (US$0.08) a piece at the local market.

However, since 2013 all that has changed with the creation of a cooperative of farmers, scientists and traders in Souk Haras, with help from Mexico, to exploit and market prickly pear by-products.

A small factory was built in 2015 and oil was produced in small quantities before reaching 300 liters in 2017 and 1,000 liters last year.

The cooperative is hoping to increase the output seven-fold by the end of this year thanks to a new and bigger factory, which opened at the end of last year.

One tonne of grains is needed to produce 1 liter of oil, which can fetch more than 2,000 euros (US$2,259) in Europe.

Algeria’s “green gold” is exported to France, Germany and Qatar, and plans are being made to sell it in the US as well, farmer Djamal Chaib said.

Although Algeria — where most of the fertile land is free of pesticides — has no organic certification body, oil from Sidi Fredj obtained an “organic” label from European agencies and is sold as such abroad.

“While most cacti are inedible, the Opuntia species has much to offer, especially if treated like a crop rather than a weed run wild,” the FAO said in its 2017 report.

It highlighted the 2015 Madagascar drought, in which the “cactus proved a crucial supply of food, forage and water for local people and their animals.”

About 80 percent of Algeria, Africa’s largest country, is arid or semi-arid, providing an ideal terrain for farming prickly pears.

In Sidi Fredj, the Gueldsami family and others have seen their revenues increase thanks to farming and selling of the prickly pears.