Samsung to launch US retail stores in smartphone push

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Samsung Electronics Co on Friday announced that it plans to open three US retail stores to promote its Galaxy line of smartphones as the South Korean giant sets to launch an updated flagship handset.

The move ramps up Samsung’s efforts to compete on the home turf of Apple Inc, which has hundreds of retail outlets in the US and around the world.

It made the move after feedback from customers, Samsung said in a statement.

“They told us that they love having the ability to walk into a store and experience how the latest technology from Samsung works together to create a unique, immersive experience,” the company said.

“Galaxy fans, in particular, mentioned that they were looking for a space to call their own, a place where they can get a feel for Samsung products first-hand,” it said.

The new stores are to be at the Americana at Brand mall in Los Angeles; Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York; and The Galleria in Houston, Texas.

Samsung is on Wednesday holding a product launch in San Francisco amid speculation it might launch a folding smartphone, which would make it the first of the major handset makers in the segment.

Samsung has previously opened pop-up stores in the US and has a center showcasing its technology in New York City.

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before,” Samsung Electronics America president Y.H. Eom said. “We want to build a ‘playground’ for Samsung fans.”

Samsung remained the No. 1 global handset maker with a 20.8 percent share last year, despite an 8 percent sales slump for the year, according to research firm International Data Corp.