Japanese return to growth fails to ease concerns

Bloomberg

Japan returned to growth in the final quarter of last year, but that did little to ease concerns about the effects of softening external demand on its export-dependent economy.

Business investment and consumer spending did most of the heavy lifting as the economy expanded 1.4 percent annually, matching economists’ estimates for a modest rebound from a sharp contraction during a natural disaster-hit third quarter.

Exports grew only 0.9 percent from the previous quarter, less than the size of the decline in the third quarter when typhoons and an earthquake hit output. With growth slowing in China and elsewhere, Japan is likely to follow suit.

“Exports were supposed to show a big jump after the previous fall, but they just limped along,” Dai-ichi Life Research Institute chief economist Yoshiki Shinke said. “If you average all the data out, Japan’s economy is clearly slowing.”

With imports rising more than outbound shipments, trade shaved 0.3 percentage points off overall economic expansion, matching the largest chunk taken out of growth over the past five years.

Slowing growth in China, and in particular softening demand there for tech-related items, contributed to the weakness in exports, Japanese Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi said.

He flagged the direction of the Chinese economy and the US-China trade dispute as risks to the government’s baseline view that Japan would maintain a moderate expansion.

Early data already points to a sharp slowing of factory output last month. If external demand continues to soften, sapping business sentiment, Japan’s economy could be in a vulnerable place ahead of a sales-tax increase planned for October.

The Bank of Japan has forecast that the economy would grow 0.9 percent in the year starting in April, judging that government measures to ease the impact of the sales tax would support growth.

Still, the latest rebound is unlikely to sway the central bank’s resolve to stick with its stimulus to support prices and the economy.

A deal between the US and China on trade could release a lot of held-back investment that could improve the prospects for the Japanese economy, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama said.

“Still, we should be cautious about the outlook for exports given that overall global growth is peaking out,” he said.