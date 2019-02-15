Brands launch hotels in crowded Taipei market

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

More hotels are to enter Taipei’s hospitality market this quarter, unfazed by an economic slowdown and an increasingly crowded field.

Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖) yesterday launched its Just Palace Hotel (凱旋酒店) in Neihu District (內湖), aimed at business travelers.

“While the sector is becoming increasingly competitive in popular locations, Just Palace is the only hotel in the Neihu High Tech Science Park,” an official said.

The hotel, which features 88 guestrooms in a regenerated building that was a traditional market, aims to achieve 75 percent occupancy with an average daily price of NT$3,800 (US$123) per room, they said.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is to open a new DoubleTree by Hilton branded hotel on Feb. 26.

The property, a joint venture with Jiu Yu Property Group (九昱建設), is in Zhongshan District (中山) where it faces competition from Regent Taipei (台北晶華), Hotel Royal-Nikko Taipei (台北老爺), the Okura Prestige Taipei (大倉久和) and Aloft Taipei Zhongshan (中山雅樂軒).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) yesterday said that it plans a soft opening for its boutique hotel under the Kimpton brand on March 1.

The hotel on Renai Road offers 129 guestrooms, a 12th-floor restaurant and a rooftop deck overlooking the city, it said.