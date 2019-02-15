Three more firms admitted to repatriation aid scheme

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Three more companies have joined a program to encourage the return of overseas Taiwanese companies, bringing in more than NT$2.1 billion (US$68.11 million) in additional inbound investments, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

To date, the ministry has approved nine companies’ applications to take part in the program, it said, adding that they have collectively pledged NT$25.6 billion in investments and vowed to create about 3,700 jobs.

To mitigate the consequences of uncertainty in international trade, Symtek Automation Asia Co (迅得機械) is to invest NT$900 million to relocate some of its production lines from China to a newly purchased site in Taoyuan, the ministry said, noting that the company’s move would help Taiwan improve its self-sufficiency in key automation technologies.

Askey Computer Corp (亞旭), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) that makes high-end routers and networking equipment, is to spend NT$500 million to relocate its production base from China to Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區).

Tariff hikes on China-made products would affect the company’s US-bound sales, which represent about 15 percent of its top line, the ministry said.

The company’s bigger footprint in Taoyuan would aid the local government’s drive to adopt smart city technologies and help boost the Taoyuan Aerotropolis urban development plan, it said.

Turvo International Co (宇隆科技), a precision machining and metal processing service provider, is to invest NT$700 million to build a production base in the Port of Taichung Export Processing Zone, it said.

The company’s customers include makers of automotive, medical and bicycle parts, and its new production investments in Taiwan would help the firm expand its partnerships with European and American firms, the ministry said.

The government’s three-year Welcome Taiwanese Companies Abroad to Invest in Taiwan Action Plan (歡迎台商回台投資行動方案) provides assistance to applicants in the areas of taxation, land, utilities, labor and finance if they commit to relocating and investing in Taiwan.