Forced resignation claim to be probed

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan Department of Labor has said that it would investigate an allegation that Apple Inc supplier Career Technology Co (嘉聯益) forced 200 full-time employees to sign voluntary resignation papers before the Lunar New Year holiday.

The employees last week said that operations at the company’s factory in Guanyin District (觀音) had been stopped for more than two weeks and they were forced to sign the documents so that the company could avoid paying severance.

The department said that it received a report from the company saying that it had laid off 36 employees on Jan. 29 and another 23 on Jan. 31.

The company said that it offered the employees three options — resignation, retirement or being laid off — but they must have mistaken the papers for voluntary resignation forms, the department said.

The department said that it would send its personnel to the company today, when its operations resume following the holiday, to determine whether the allegations are true.

The company has acknowledged that the factory’s low capacity utilization rate made it necessary to reduce its workforce.

The personnel adjustment would affect 20 to 30 employees, who would either be laid off or transferred to the company’s Shulin (樹林) factory in New Taipei City, Career Technology said.

The company provided no explanation for the discrepancy in the number of people who were laid off.

Those laid off would receive severance and other benefits in accordance with the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), Career Technology said.

In November last year, 400 to 500 temporary contract workers were let go from the Guanyin factory due to weak iPhone sales, it said.

Career Technology declined to comment on a rumor that it plans to sell the factory to rival Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎).