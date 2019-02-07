Toyota cuts full-year profit forecast, warns on Brexit

AFP, TOKYO

Japanese car giant Toyota Motor Corp yesterday slashed its full-year net profit forecast after saying its nine-month figure had tumbled nearly 30 percent as it was hit by investment losses.

The firm’s senior managing officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi also told reporters there was no way to avoid a negative impact in the event of a no-deal Brexit — days after fellow Japanese carmarker Nissan Motor Co announced a cut in production in Britain.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid now expects annual net profit of ￥1.87 trillion (US$17 billion) instead of the ￥2.3 trillion it projected three months ago.

The new forecast represents a 25 percent plunge from the previous year.

Net profits for the nine months to December came to ￥1.42 trillion, down 29.3 percent from the same period the previous year.

Toyota’s bottom line was hit by losses of more than ￥350 billion on its investment portfolio, as the stock market fell in the final months of last year.

Operating profit rose 9.5 percent to ￥1.94 trillion on sales of ￥22.5 trillion, an increase of 3.1 percent.

Toyota left its forecasts of operating profit and sales unchanged for the full year to March 31.

It projected operating profit at ￥2.4 trillion and sales at a record ￥29.5 billion for the current fiscal year.

Regarding Britain’s exit from the EU, Shirayanagi said: “We cannot avoid the [negative] impact no matter how much we prepare beforehand if Britain leaves the EU with no deal.”

He said the firm “will monitor the situation, hoping that it will not happen,” adding it was not at the moment considering production changes.

On Sunday, Nissan announced that it was canceling plans to build its X-Trail SUV at its plant in northeast England despite Brexit assurances from the British government.

Fellow Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co last week logged a net-profit fall of 34.5 percent for the nine months to December, but revised up its full-year forecasts thanks to strong motorcycle sales.

Nissan is to announce results next week, the first since its former chief executive Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Nov. 19 on charges of financial misconduct.