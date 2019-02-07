US companies cash in on Lunar New Year

AP

As Asian-Americans across the US marked the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, they could celebrate by eating Mickey Mouse-shaped tofu, sporting a pair of Year of the Pig-inspired Nike shoes and by snacking on pricey cupcakes.

The delicacies and traditions that once made a generation of Asian-Americans feel foreign are now fodder for merchandizing. Between now and Feb. 17, Disney California Adventure Park is offering “Asian eats” that include the Mickey-shaped tofu and purple yam macarons. Nike is issuing a limited-edition Chinese New Year collection of shoes with traditional Chinese patchwork. Housewares giant Williams Sonoma has a slew of Lunar New Year dishware, and its Web site offers a set of nine “Year of the Pig” cupcakes for US$80.

Robert Passikoff, a marketing consultant and founder of Brand Keys Inc, said there has been a “reawakening” in the past few years of the US’ world view of China, but it is also about differentiating your business and growing revenue, not necessarily inclusion.

“They’re not there as social workers to create harmony among the disenfranchised people,” Passikoff said. “The other side is brands are all looking for an itch, they’re all looking for some way to engage customers. And if the Lunar New Year will do it, why not?”

Chinese fast-food chain Panda Express (熊貓快餐) funded a New Year’s-themed interactive exhibit inside a Los Angeles mall. “The House of Good Fortune: A Lunar New Year,” includes different rooms showcasing customs, like a room of “flying” red envelopes and a “hall of long noodles,” a customary dish that symbolizes long life.

Crazy Rich Asians cast member Harry Shum Jr (岑勇康) promoted the exhibition and brushed off those who may scoff at the company’s efforts.

“I think it’s good to be reminded of these traditions. It’s been so important for many generations before us to try and pass that on and also experience it in a new way,” Shum said.

Andrea Cherng, Panda Restaurant Group Inc’s (熊貓餐飲集團) chief marketing officer and the daughter of Chinese-American founders Andrew Cherng (程正昌) and Peggy Cherng (蔣佩琦), said she knows some Asian-Americans will roll their eyes.

“Now the reality about Panda is that we were many people’s first Chinese experience in the US,” Andrea Cherng said. “But then what a fantastic opportunity for us to be able to bridge cultures and bring to them our interpretation of what’s so special about this holiday.”

Christopher Tai, 37, of San Francisco, recently bought a Golden State Warriors jersey specially made for the Lunar New Year as a gift for his girlfriend’s father. The design includes the Chinese character for “warrior.” He said the jersey shows an effort at inclusion.

“They’re recognizing an underrepresented part of their fan base,” Tai said.

However, he wonders if shoppers who snap up Williams Sonoma dishware will come away learning anything.

“I feel like a lot of people are attracted to these aesthetic elements like say red, dragons, dogs or shiny gold, without really knowing the significance of the colors and symbols and what the animals mean,” Tai said.

Most Chinese traditionally ring in the Lunar New Year, which is assigned one of 12 animals each year off the Chinese zodiac, with a family dinner the evening before. The meals typically include a whole chicken, a whole fish, pork, noodles, spring rolls and dumplings, whose shape resembles ancient Chinese gold ingot currency.