RUSSIA

Growth beats expectations

Russia’s economy expanded 2.3 percent last year, growing more quickly than the government and the IMF had predicted, according to state statistics published on Monday. Russia’s growth rate accelerated from 1.6 percent in 2017 and exceeded the economy ministry’s prediction of 1.8 percent as well as the IMF’s forecast of 1.7 percent. The country’s economy only returned to growth in 2017 after two years of recession in 2015 and 2016. Russia’s Rosstat statistics agency said that GDP last year was 103.6 trillion rubles (US$1.578 trillion, 1.38 trillion euros), with growth in sectors such as hotels and restaurants boosted by hosting the World Cup.

UNITED KINGDOM

Consumer spending recovers

Consumer spending recovered slightly last month after a dismal holiday season, though British households are still wary because of Brexit. KPMG said that retail sales grew 2.2 percent last month, up from the slowest growth in a decade in December last year. Figures from Barclaycard also showed consumer spending grew 2.9 percent after a previous decline. It had dipped in December as shoppers brought forward gift purchases to November to take advantage of heavy discounts. Price cuts were a driving force behind the uptick last month, KPMG said, but overhanging the outlook is Britain’s divorce from the EU.

FINLAND

Prepare for trouble: ministry

Trade-reliant Finland is unprepared to weather a coming global economic downturn and its next government stepping into office later this year should boost buffers while it still can, the Finance Ministry warned. At least 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) of budget cuts will be needed to generate a surplus of about 0.5 percent for public finances over the next four years, civil servants at the ministry said in a report published on Monday. Actions are needed to quickly fill up government coffers and improve fiscal strength, especially as a recession could again hit the Nordic country over the next four years, they said.

VENEZUELA

JPMorgan reviews indices

Venezuelan government debt may be entirely removed from JPMorgan Chase & Co’s flagship emerging-market bond indices after US sanctions effectively wiped out trading in the securities, according to two people familiar with the matter. The bank’s index team, which previously said it was reviewing the status of bonds from Petroleos de Venezuela SA in its gauges, is now also considering whether to drop the sovereign notes from its EMBI+, EMBI Global and EMBI Global Diversified benchmarks because of low liquidity, the people said.

ENERGY

Rising oil boosts BP profit

BP PLC almost trebled its annual net profit to US$9.4 billion (8.2 billion euros) last year as oil prices soared in 2018, the British energy giant announced yesterday. Profit after tax rocketed from US$3.4 billion in 2017, “primarily affected by higher oil prices and favorable foreign exchange” rate changes, BP said in a statement. Fourth-quarter net profit stood at US$766 million, up from US$27 million in the final three months of 2017. The company said full-year production of oil and gas grew 2.4 percent to 3.7 million barrels per day last year. This year’s output is expected to be higher thanks to major production projects, it said.

GERMANY

Budget shortfall likely: report

Germany’s government is grappling with the prospect of tighter public finances over the coming years as economic growth slows. It is insisting it will stick to its policy of running up no new debt. News agency DPA reported on Monday that the government faces a budget shortfall of 24.7 billion euros (US$28.3 billion) through 2023, compared with previous predictions. The finance ministry would not confirm the figure, but said maintaining a balanced budget remains “the clear proviso” in government planning.