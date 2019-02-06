Fed says Powell and Trump met to discuss economy

Bloomberg

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met President Donald Trump at the White House for dinner on Monday to discuss recent economic developments and the outlook, but the central bank said the Fed chief did not share his expectations for monetary policy.

Powell’s comments were “consistent with his remarks at his press conference of last week,” the Fed said in a statement. “He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook.”

Meetings between a president and Fed chief are rare, but not unprecedented. This one, though, took place against a background of public criticism by Trump of Powell over Fed rate increases that culminated with Bloomberg News reporting on Dec. 21 that Trump had discussed firing the man he picked to lead the central bank.

That direct threat to Fed independence — an article of faith among investors in US assets — contributed to already steep stock-market losses that turned the month into the worst for US equities since the Great Depression.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also attended the gathering, which took place in the White House residence. Mnuchin extended Trump’s invitation and the date was set on Friday, the Fed said.

Powell told the president that monetary policy was aimed at supporting the Fed’s mandate of maximum employment and stable prices and that decisions were “based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis,” according to the Fed.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters referred all questions about the meeting to the Fed.

The idea of a meeting between Powell and Trump had been publicly raised several weeks ago by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said on Jan. 4 that both men would benefit from a “frank and candid” exchange of views.

Beginning in July, Trump publicly complained that Powell and his colleagues were raising rates too quickly and threatening the US economic expansion. That ire peaked following the Fed’s Dec. 19 decision to raise rates for the fourth time last year.

Minutes from the December meeting revealed that officials were indeed aware of downside risks, and at their meeting last month they backed off their forward guidance which had called for “further gradual increases.”

Instead, they said the policy committee will “be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range” were needed, a signal that rates could go higher or lower if necessary. They left rates on hold and adopted a more flexible approach to balance sheet runoff, which they left unchanged for now.