Agencies

UNITED STATES

Manufacturing index up

Factories grew at a slightly faster pace last month than in the previous month and analysts said the rebound was an encouraging sign of continued momentum in manufacturing. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM), an association of purchasing managers, on Friday said that its manufacturing index rose to 56.6 last month, up from 54.3 in December last year. Anything above 50 signals growth in manufacturing. Last month’s gain of 2.3 points was driven by new orders and production, ISM said.

MEXICO

Record sum sent home

Mexicans living abroad sent a record US$33.5 billion home last year, up 10.5 percent from the previous year, the central bank said on Friday. Remittances to the country — mostly sent from the US — had also set a record in 2017. The figure has risen briskly since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2017 after a campaign in which he threatened to start confiscating the money Mexicans send home from to fund his promised wall between the two countries.

INDIA

Coal, lignite spending raised

The government plans to increase spending on exploration of coal and lignite by 20 percent in the coming financial year, according to the federal budget document released on Friday. In the 2019/20 financial year that begins in April, the government aims to spend 6 billion rupees (US$83.96 million) on exploration of coal and lignite, the document for the 2019/20 budget showed. The government is to cut spending on conservation, safety and related infrastructure development by about a third from last year to 1.35 billion rupees, it said.

SRI LANKA

Chinese loan in the pipeline

The nation is negotiating a US$1 billion loan from China to construct a highway linking the capital, Colombo, to the hilly resort city of Kandy, even as it makes arrangements to pay down US$5.9 billion in foreign loans this year. Ministry of Finance spokesman M.R. Hasan yesterday said that he is waiting to hear whether terms of the loan for the highway project have been approved. A large chunk of the nation’s foreign debt is from China.

RETAIL

Alessi retrenching staff

Design company Alessi, famous for household items with a modernist twist, on Friday said that it was cutting more than one-quarter of its workforce in Italy and was looking for an outside investor. About 80 jobs out of 315 in Italy are to go, the firm said, blaming changing consumer habits and falling demand, especially in its home market. Alessi’s worldwide staff totals 360.

COSMETICS

Firm to pay N Korea fine

California firm E.L.F. cosmetics has agreed to pay a nearly US$1 million fine for importing fake eyelashes containing materials from UN-sanctioned North Korea, the US Department of the Treasury said. Between 2012 and 2017, the company imported “156 shipments of false eyelash kits from two suppliers located in the People’s Republic of China that contained materials sourced by these suppliers” from North Korea, the department said in a statement.