Honda’s earnings drop on exchange rate and flat sales

AP, TOKYO

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell 71 percent from a year earlier as growing incentives, an unfavorable exchange rate and flat vehicle sales offset gains from cost cuts, the company said on Friday.

Tokyo-based Honda’s profit totaled ￥168 billion (US$1.53 billion) from October to December last year, down from ￥570.3 billion a year earlier. Quarterly sales were unchanged at ￥3.9 trillion.

An unfavorable exchange rate to Asian and other global currencies dented profitability, Honda said. Japanese exporters such as Honda are vulnerable to such fluctuations.

Quality expenses that also helped bring down profits for the latest quarter were not directly related to the massive global recall of Takata Corp air bags that hurt Honda in past years, the firm said.

Inflators used in the airbags that were recalled can explode with too much force. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds have been injured.

Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Odyssey minvan and Asimo robot, said it is facing various class-action lawsuits in the US related to the air bags.

Honda’s settlements totaled ￥53.8 billion for April to December, and it could face more such expenses, the company said.

Motorcycle sales improved in Vietnam and it also recorded better sales in its financial services business, Honda said.

Honda raised its profit forecast for this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, by ￥20 billion from an earlier projection, to ￥695 billion.

That is down 34 percent from the previous fiscal year.