Agencies

COFFEEHOUSES

China cafe chain eyes IPO

Luckin Coffee (瑞幸咖啡), an ambitious Chinese start-up rolling out thousands of stores to take on Starbucks Corp, is beginning preparations for a US initial public offering (IPO) that could raise US$300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. Luckin is spending heavily to roll out 2,500 additional stores this year, after the company opened about 2,000 outlets last year in its first year of operation. It is putting pressure on Starbucks, which has made China into its fastest-growing market and the second-biggest among more than 50 countries in which it operates. The Chinese firm hopes its focus on convenience and affordability will lure urban office workers. Luckin was most recently valued at US$2.2 billion.

WHOLESALERS

Metro to sell China business

German food wholesaler Metro AG is considering selling a majority of its business in China to a local bidder, people familiar with the matter said. The company is willing to sell as much as 80 percent, while retaining a significant minority if an attractive offer is made, the people said, asking not to be identified. The sale is expected to start this or next month, they said. The company has finished a review at its Chinese operations, which started in June last year, and has decided to sell control to a domestic partner, they said. Metro’s Cash & Carry business in China spans 95 stores and reported revenue of 2.7 billion euros (US$3.1 billion) in the 2017-to-2018 financial year, it said on its Web site.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla specifies job cuts

Tesla Inc notified California that the job cuts Elon Musk announced earlier this month would include more than 1,000 workers in the automaker’s home state. The positions being eliminated include 802 at Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant, 137 at a facility in nearby Lathrop and 78 at its headquarters in Palo Alto, it said in notices filed this week with California. It was the second major round of reductions in a seven-month span. During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Musk said that Tesla would be focusing on cutting costs as it brings cheaper versions of the Model 3 to market.

APPAREL

Chinese group buys Lycra

Chinese luxury apparel firm Shandong Ruyi Group (山東如意控股集團) finally closed its acquisition of the owner of Lycra, the elastic material used in yoga pants and skinny jeans, after regulatory delays hampered the cross-border purchase for months. The Chinese group on Thursday announced that it completed its purchase of the Apparel and Advanced Textiles business of Invista, a subsidiary of Kansas-based Koch Industries. The deal took over six months longer than expected, in part because Chinese capital controls made it difficult to move funds offshore, people familiar with the matter said. The regulatory approval process in China and the US also took longer than expected, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ELECTRONICS

Electrolux to close US site

Swedish appliance maker Electrolux on Thursday said it plans to stop production within two years at its factory in Memphis, Tennessee, while investing US$250 million in a separate facility in the state. The maker of Frigidaire products said it is consolidating all US cooking manufacturing into its facility in Springfield, Tennessee. The company in March last year said that it was putting its plant expansion in Springfield on hold, citing US tariff worries as the reason.