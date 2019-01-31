French GDP keeps pace despite protests

Bloomberg

A surge in exports covered up a disappointing domestic performance by the French economy at the end of last year as the yellow-vest protests disrupted consumer spending and investment.

In a final quarter dogged by often violent demonstrations over the cost of living, the economy expanded 0.3 percent, more than economists forecast, with trade contributing 0.2 percentage points.

Household expenditure stagnated, with a separate report showing a huge plunge last month alone, the peak month for the protests.

The French GDP figures, which also show the worst year-on-year growth in more than two years — came a day before data for the wider eurozone and some of its biggest members.

The Italian economy probably slipped into recession at the end of last year — a destiny Germany only narrowly avoided.

With business confidence indicators declining amid growing uncertainties over a US-China trade dispute and the fallout from Brexit, the European Central Bank acknowledged risks to the outlook have “moved to the downside.”

While France’s fourth-quarter performance left last year’s growth at 1.5 percent, that is a sharp slowdown from 2017’s 2.3 percent.

In France, homegrown uncertainties are weighing on momentum. The PMI for services is at a five-year low and consumer spending dropped 2.3 percent last month compared with a year earlier.