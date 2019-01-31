Siemens profit slumps in slowdown

AFP, BERLIN

German industrial giant Siemens AG yesterday reported slumping profits in the first quarter of its 2018-2019 financial year, although order books were well filled.

The group booked a net profit of 1.1 billion euros (US$1.25 billion) between October and last month, a fall of 49 percent year-on-year.

Much of the drop reflected the comparison with the year-earlier period which saw one-off windfalls from Siemens selling off shares in former lighting subsidiary Osram GmbH and from tax cuts in the US.

Revenue at the group was steady, gaining 1 percent year-on-year to 20.1 billion euros, slightly lower than the median forecast by analysts surveyed by Factset.

Meanwhile, operating profit fell 6 percent to 2 billion euros.

“There is still much to do before we achieve industry-leading margins in all our businesses,” said Joe Kaeser, chief executive of the group that builds products ranging from gas turbines to medical devices.

Siemens’ troubled energy division continued to “disappoint,” Kaeser said, even after a massive restructuring last year in which it shed 7,000 jobs.

The power and gas unit booked revenue down 9 percent year-on-year and halved its operating profit to 119 million euros, but orders grew for Siemens Mobility, the rail division bosses hope to merge with France’s Alstom SA, despite resistance from the European Commission.

One major booking was a 1.6 billion euros contract to supply new trains for the London Underground.

Profits at the unit were steady at 236 million euros.

Kaeser highlighted international uncertainty potentially weighing on Siemens this year, but the group is still forecasting “moderate growth” in revenue in its financial year to September, after currency effects and changes to its structure following the mooted Alstom rail merger are excluded.