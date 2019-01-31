TSMC shares still under pressure due to production issue

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares yesterday slid 0.67 percent after shedding 2.84 percent the previous day, as the company remained under pressure over a production issue at its fab in Tainan.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker on Tuesday announced that the low yield rate of silicon wafers at its 14B Fab in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學工業園) in Tainan was caused by substandard photo-resistant material.

In a statement, TSMC said that the company identified the low yield rate of wafers produced using 12-nanometer and 16-nanometer processes at the 14B Fab on Jan. 19.

After an investigation, the company found the problem was caused by a batch of substandard photo-resistant material, TSMC said, noting that the product was from “a well-performing” supplier with which the company has worked for years.

However, batch specifications fell short of previous deliveries, TSMC said, without naming the supplier.

The company stopped using the substandard materials at once and informed all affected clients, it added.

As the output gap would be largely made up in the first quarter, the glitch is not expected to prevent the company achieving its first-quarter operational goal of revenue of between NT$7.3 billion and NT$7.4 billion (US$237.2 million and US$240.4 million), a drop of 22 percent quarter-on-quarter, the company said.

Shares of TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market and a major Apple Inc supplier, closed at NT$221 yesterday.