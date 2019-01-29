Agencies

UNITED STATES

Economy to grow: poll

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said that the US economy would keep growing this year, a survey by the Washington-based National Association for Business Economics found. The survey results, which were to be released yesterday, also showed that, compared with the association’s previous survey in October last year, a smaller proportion of economists said companies’ sales were rising and fewer expected profit growth to increase. Corporate investments in new equipment has also cooled, the survey showed.

NETHERLANDS

EU economy ‘OK’: banker

Central bank President Klaas Knot said that Europe’s economy was “very much okay,” despite worries over trade, slowing growth and uncertainty over Brexit. Speaking on Dutch television on Sunday, Knot, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, said subdued inflation was troubling, but it was “premature” to talk about a possible recession. Knot, usually viewed as one of the more hawkish members of the governing board, said the bloc would see “a few quarters of slightly lower growth, and that’s mostly due to foreign trade.”

PHILIPPINES

Growth rebound tipped

Economic growth, which last year weakened to a three-year low, would rebound this year, boosted by spending for elections in May and helped by moderating prices, Secretary of Economic Planning Ernesto Pernia said. “With the declining inflation, domestic demand will strengthen,” Pernia said in an interview on Friday last week. Hitting the low-end of the 7 percent to 8 percent growth target this year would be “good enough” and can be done, he said. The nation’s GDP expanded 6.2 percent last year.

RETAIL

Tesco to cut jobs

Tesco PLC is to cut about 15,000 jobs and close meat, fish and delicatessen counters, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing unidentified industry sources. The retailer would also overhaul in-store bakeries and replace staff canteens with vending machines, the newspaper said. The plans are expected to affect the majority of Tesco’s 732 larger stores, the report said. A spokesman for Tesco told the Mail on Sunday that the company was always looking at ways to run its business more simply and efficiently.

ENERGY

Varo bid explored

The family of Hong Kong billionaire Henry Cheng (鄭家純), which controls a real-estate and jewelry empire, is exploring a bid for European fuel supplier Varo Energy BV, people with knowledge of the matter said. The companies have held talks about a deal that could value Varo Energy, backed by investors including Carlyle Group LP, at about 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) including debt, the people said. No final agreements have been reached, the people said.

CEMENT

LafargeHolcim gets boost

LafargeHolcim Ltd’s listed Philippines unit soared the most in more than a decade, after people with knowledge of the matter said the cement giant is exploring options for its business in the country. LafargeHolcim is weighing options for Holcim Philippines Inc, including a potential sale, the people said. The seller might seek to value the Philippines assets at about US$2.5 billion, although some suitors have indicated they think the business is worth less, the people said.