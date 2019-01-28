New EirGenix plant eases CDMO capacity constraints

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

EirGenix Inc (台康生技), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and biosimilars maker, on Tuesday last week opened a state-of-the-art protein production facility at the Hsinchu Biomedical Park that it said would boost its CDMO capabilities.

The facility has one production line equipped with two 2,000 liter single-use bioreactors, but there is room to fit a total of two production lines of three 2,000 liter bioreactors each, EirGenix said.

Mass production tests are scheduled for March, the company said.

When both production lines are ready, the company would have annual protein drug output of 1,000kg to support its goals of fully localizing production.

The added capacity would boost EirGenix’s own proprietary drug development, including EG12014, its breast cancer drug that is a biosimilar to trastuzumab, which in May last year gained phase III clinical trial approval, as well as its late-stage CDMO business, company president and CEO Liu Lee-cheng (劉理成) said.

The company on Tuesday inked a three-way partnership with parent company Formosa Laboratories Inc (台耀化學) and Spain’s Oncomatryx Biopharma SL to develop an antibody drug conjugate to treat pancreatic cancer.

It has enrolled 13 out of 800 patients required for the EG12014 trial and expects to achieve full enrollment by the end of this year, Liu said, adding that final studies on the drug would be completed before next year and it should gain marketing approval in 2021 or 2022.

Founded in 2012, the company is one of the few Taiwanese CDMO service providers that has completed more than 10 contracts with major international customers, Liu said, adding that its revenue and licensing income have grown 35 times and 17-fold respectively since then.

Revenue could jump to NT$500 million (US$16.22 million) this year, up from NT$280 million last year as the CDMO business is no longer capacity-constrained, EirGenix said.