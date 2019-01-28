CPC not changing fuel prices until after holiday

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would not adjust the prices for its gasoline and diesel products this week or next week, as part of the government’s efforts to stabilize consumer prices during the Lunar New Year holiday from Saturday to Feb. 10.

The announcement comes after Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said on Thursday last week that gasoline and diesel prices would remain unchanged during the holiday period, while prices of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas would remain flat next month.

CPC said in a statement that its average crude oil cost rose 2.05 percent last week from the previous week after global crude oil prices moved higher, due to positive sentiment regarding the new round of trade talks between the US and China that is to begin on Wednesday.

Oil prices also rose on the market’s expectations that major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia would uphold their commitments to reduce output, CPC said.

Based on the company’s pricing mechanism, CPC said it would have raised gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter this week.

The refiner has raised its prices for the past three weeks.

It would absorb the increased costs during the holiday period and resume use of its pricing mechanism from Feb. 11, CPC said.

Rival Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it decided to follow suit for fear of losing business.