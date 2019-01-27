Why Facebook values its ‘family’

By Shira Ovide / Bloomberg Opinion

Facebook Inc’s “family” of apps is about to get even closer.

The New York Times on Friday reported that Facebook is planning to more closely integrate the apps it owns, including its Messenger and WhatsApp instant chat services, as well as photo-and-video-focused Instagram.

The decision is both an inevitable end to independence for properties that Facebook acquired and initially left largely alone, and a barrier against calls to split the company apart to limit its power.

Essentially, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp are set to move to a common technology foundation, the newspaper reported.

The company would keep them as separate apps. This makes all the sense in the world, of course, even if it apparently has been controversial inside of the company and might make some Facebook users uncomfortable.

Facebook’s advertising system already spans the company’s various services.

McDonald’s Corp, for example, can allocate a pool of advertising money to Facebook, and the company’s computerized system chooses to show some Big Mac commercials on Instagram and others on the main Facebook social network.

However, surely a move to a single Facebook tech foundation would make it even easier for the social-media giant to gather more data on people as they surf around all the company’s apps and pinpoint ads to them.

This effort would not be simple. Facebook requires people to use their real names in their social network profiles, but Instagram does not.

Over at WhatsApp, people sign up using their telephone numbers rather than names. It is not trivial to connect a single person and her Facebook account to an Instagram profile under a pseudonym, and a WhatsApp account with just a phone number.

However, unifying people’s identities online and in the real world is a big help to Facebook’s advertising business at a time when it needs a lift.

Facebook would need to squeeze more revenue from more places now that the company’s advertising growth is slowing, in part because the Facebook social network has hit a saturation point in the developed countries that generate the majority of the company’s revenue.

That means Facebook will have to try harder to turn Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp into foundations of its revenue growth. Integrating the apps’ technology goes a step toward achieving this.

The ancillary benefit — or harm, depending on your point of view — is the closer Facebook ties together what cofounder Mark Zuckerberg calls its family of apps, the harder it gets to break up the company.

Advocacy groups critical of Facebook have asked US regulators to unwind the purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp over what those groups say are violations of consumer privacy rules.

Other critics have said splitting up Facebook’s family is a way to blunt the company’s power by limiting its reach into people’s lives, and giving it less information about people’s online and offline activities.

The Facebook breakup was always going to be a long shot. If Facebook binds its apps more closely together, the long shot moves to a practical impossibility.

That does not mean Facebook will be free from government scrutiny. European regulators could and should ask Facebook tough questions if it unifies its empire of apps.

The company already got in trouble for providing misleading information to European regulators as they reviewed Facebook’s more than US$17 billion purchase of WhatsApp in 2014.