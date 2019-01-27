China to join EU and US in WTO online shopping talks

Bloomberg

China is to join a group including the EU and US in negotiating new rules to cover the US$25 trillion e-commerce market.

The EU and 47 other WTO members launched the discussions, a Friday statement said.

If successful, a digital trade accord hashed out through the Geneva-based trade body would establish a baseline international regime for 21st-century trade and reduce cross-border hurdles to e-commerce.

China, which for years has heavily restricted use of the Internet inside its borders, resisted joining the talks until Thursday, raising concerns over the language in the statement advocating a “high standard outcome,” according to four people familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

In a statement e-mailed to reporters, Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen (張向晨) said that China finally decided to join the negotiations out of concern over a broader crisis surrounding the WTO, which has been coming under attack from the Washington and US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The multilateral trading system is in a deep crisis,” he said. “Against this backdrop, the launching of e-commerce negotiation will in a significant way help reinvigorate the negotiating function of the WTO, and shore up confidence in the multilateral trading system and economic globalization.”

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a statement on Friday said that the US is seeking an “ambitious, high-standard agreement that is enforceable and has the same obligations for all participants.”

The digital economy is a “powerful force for global economic growth” that should be guided by market-based rules and lowered barriers, he said.

The inclusion of China was important because of its scale and role in the global economy, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters.

With China on board, the negotiations will include WTO members accounting for more than 90 percent of global trade, but it also serves as a sign that the WTO still has life in it, she said.

“It shows that the WTO is still alive and that we can take on board one of the biggest challenges on global trade — e-commerce,” Malmstrom said in an interview.

The new rules will seek to reduce barriers that prevent cross-border sales, ban duties on electronic transmissions, ensure the validity of e-contracts and e-signatures, and address forced data localization requirements, an EU statement said.

The hope is that some tangible progress could be made in negotiations before a G20 summit in Japan in June and that the negotiations could be wrapped up next year, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said.

“If anything this is an initiative that started too late, because the reality is that e-commerce and digital trade are here, they’re big, and there is an inevitability that the way in which commerce occurs around the world is going to be influenced more heavily by the digital economy,” he told reporters in an interview.

The group is expected to hold their first formal negotiating session in March and movement toward an agreement has been praised by some retailers, including Amazon.com Inc.

“Amazon welcomes progress made this week by the joint statement group toward a global e-commerce agreement, which has the potential to significantly benefit Amazon’s customers and seller partners by eliminating and preventing barriers to online trade,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.