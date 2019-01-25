Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Apple hires top battery man

Apple Inc has hired Soonho Ahn, an executive from Samsung SDI Co, the battery making affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co, to help lead its own battery work. Ahn joined Apple last month as global head of battery development, after working as a senior vice president at Samsung SDI since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Samsung SDI, Ahn led development of lithium battery packs and worked on “next-generation” battery technology, the profile says. Apple and Ahn did not respond to requests for comment. The iPhone maker has been trying to reduce reliance on third-party components and the notable battery technology hire suggests it might be doing the same for batteries.

VENEZUELA

Bonds hit six-month high

Bond prices jumped to the highest in six months as large anti-government protests throughout the country spurred speculation that President Nicolas Maduro’s regime could be coming closer to an end. The country’s US$4 billion of defaulted notes due in 2027 surged US$0.024 to US$0.307 on the dollar, the highest price since June. The hope among investors is that dissatisfaction with Maduro would eventually lead to his removal from office and the ascension of a new government that would be able to boost oil production and get the economy back on track, paving the way for a restructuring deal after US$9 billion of defaults.

RESTAURANTS

Lines welcome Taco Bell

Lines stretched around the block yesterday as Thailand’s first Taco Bell opened its doors to fast-food fanatics sporting taco-shaped hats and punters keen to discover the corn-based snack. Taco Bell regional managing director Ankush Tuli said that the company is planning to open 40 outlets in the country over the next three years as part of a broader global expansion plan relying heavily on the Asia-Pacific region.

PHILIPPINES

GDP up less than predicted

Economic growth last quarter was slower than economists estimated, as expansion in investment and manufacturing weakened. GDP rose 6.1 percent annually in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with the 6.3 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Growth was 6 percent in the previous three months. The economy expanded 6.2 percent last year, the weakest in three years. The peso pared its gain and was little changed after the data, after rising as much as 0.2 percent earlier.

UNITED STATES

Zero growth possible

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said that if the partial government shutdown extends through March, there is a chance of zero economic expansion this quarter, although “humongous” growth would follow once federal agencies reopen. Asked in a CNN interview on Wednesday if the US could see zero growth with the shutdown, Hassett said: “Yes, we could, if it extended for the whole quarter.” Growth could rebound to “4 or 5 percent” in the second quarter if the government reopens, he said. Analysts surveyed last week said that if the shutdown lasts through the end of March, it would subtract 0.8 percentage points from first-quarter growth, which would end up at 1.5 percent, based on median responses. Estimates for GDP, based on an annualized pace, ranged from a contraction of 2 percent to growth of 3.3 percent.