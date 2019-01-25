Overseas losses drag down Ford’s Q4 results

Reuters, DETROIT, Michigan

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a lower operating fourth-quarter profit as losses in every global region except North America weighed on results.

The No. 2 US automaker, which has announced an alliance with Germany’s Volkswagen AG (VW), is restructuring operations globally. It is making cuts in Europe, looking to reorganize its South American operations and turn around China — all unprofitable regions.

“It was not a year we were happy with and the fourth quarter continued that theme,” chief financial officer Bob Shanks told reporters at the company’s headquarters outside Detroit.

He acknowledged the potential for such disruptions as strikes this year in regions it is restructuring.

Last week, Ford provided a cloudier outlook for this year due to tariff costs and uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the EU, only saying it had the potential for higher earnings and revenue.

That was in contrast to Ford’s larger US rival General Motors Co, which on Jan. 11 forecast higher earnings for this year that far surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Ford’s market-leading presence in Britain means it is extensively exposed to the effects of Brexit, Shanks said.

Ford said on Jan. 10 that it would cut thousands of jobs and look at plant closures in Europe as part of its plan to return to profit in the region.

Ford posted a fourth-quarter net loss of US$116 million, or US$0.03 a share, down from a net profit of US$2.5 billion, or US$0.63 a share, in the same quarter in 2017, largely due to one-time pension costs and other charges.

Excluding one-time charges, it earned US$0.30 a share, in line with an outlook Ford executives provided last week that was shy of Wall Street’s expectations.

In North America, Ford posted a pre-tax profit of US$2 billion. In every other region it saw losses, with Asia reporting the largest loss of US$381 million, driven by plummeting sales in China.

On Jan. 15, Ford and VW said they would join forces on commercial vehicles and were exploring joint development of electric and self-driving technology.

On Wednesday, sources said that Germany’s automakers, including VW, were in talks to jointly develop autonomous cars.

VW said it was still looking for new partners, while Shanks said the companies were still in talks to close a deal.

Ford, which ended last year with US$23.1 billion in cash, previously said it remained committed to its operations in Europe and South America, and its losses in China would narrow this year.

Ford shares rose about 1 percent to US$8.40 in extended trading.