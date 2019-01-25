China deletes nearly 8,000 ‘malicious’ mobile apps

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s cyberwatchdog yesterday said it has deleted close to 8,000 “malicious” mobile apps, including a video game distributed by tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), as regulators step up efforts to tighten control over the country’s Internet.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement it had ordered telecom operators to shut down the services of 7,873 apps after finding they had overcharged and cheated users, as well as stolen information.

It launched the campaign in September with other Chinese government ministries to target “malicious mobile apps that infringe on users’ rights,” the agency said.

Among the apps targeted by the agency was a Chinese version of Fruit Ninja developed by iDreamSky Technology Holdings Ltd (創夢天地科技) and distributed by Tencent.

Users were tricked into signing up for unwanted fee-based services, the agency said.

Other games such as Bathroom Goddess and Naughty Housemaid that were developed and published by other firms committed “online hooligan activities,” such as information theft, spamming and forced downloads.

Tencent and iDreamSky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s video game market, the world’s largest, has been under strict scrutiny since last year when authorities stopped approving new titles for almost a year.

It recently resumed approvals, but industry leaders Tencent and NetEase Inc (網易) have yet to receive any.

Political control of the Internet has also tightened under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), an effort that has accelerated since 2016 as the ruling Chinese Communist Party seeks to crack down on dissent on social media.

The CAC on Wednesday said it had deleted more than 7 million pieces of online information, as well as 9,382 mobile apps, and criticized a news app run by Tencent for spreading “vulgar and low-brow information.”