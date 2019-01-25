Agemcies

SOUTH AFRICA

Consumer index steady

Consumer confidence held steady in the fourth quarter of last year as a net majority of respondents in a survey anticipated an improvement in household finances. The consumer confidence index was seven in the last three months of last year, matching the reading in the prior quarter, FirstRand Ltd’s First National Bank retail lending unit said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. The survey suggests that “most consumers are fairly optimistic that the outlook for the South African economy and their own household finances will improve during the next 12 months,” it said.

? E-COMMERCE

Alibaba cuts furniture stake

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is reducing its stake in a partly owned Chinese furniture retailer. Shenzhen-listed department-store operator Wuhan Zhongshang Commercial Group Co (中商集團) yesterday said it is issuing shares to Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Store Group Co (居然之家). The US$5.6 billion transaction is an effective backdoor listing for the country’s second-largest home-improvement chain. It also reduces Alibaba’s stake to 5 percent just 11 months after the company bought up 15 percent of Easyhome as part of the e-commerce giant’s push toward bricks-and-mortar businesses.

MEDIA

BuzzFeet culling staff

BuzzFeed Inc is eliminating 15 percent of its headcount across the company, the latest pullback for digital-media companies dealing with a challenging advertising market. As it trims staff, BuzzFeed has been examining the “the evolving economics of digital platforms,” CEO Jonah Peretti said in a memo to employees. “We’ve developed a good understanding of where we can consolidate our teams, focus in on the content that is working and achieve the right cost structure,” he said. The cutbacks are part of a wave of media layoffs. Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday said that it would be cutting about 7 percent of its digital-media operations, a business that includes AOL, Yahoo and the Huffington Post.

GERMANY

Low rivers hit growth

Sinking water levels on Germany’s industrial rivers probably shaved at least 0.7 percentage points off economic growth last year, adding to a series of shocks that almost tipped the nation into a recession. JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi estimated the impact of the high temperatures and low rainfall that dried up waterways — most notably the Rhine River — hindering transport and curbing production processes that use river water for cooling, and said that the “Rhine impact” would add 0.55 percentage points to GDP this quarter.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin ETF bid pulled

Cboe Global Markets Inc on Wednesday pulled its application to list the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), blaming the US government shutdown. Bitcoin’s price fell following the disclosure. Most commission employees are furloughed because of the partial closure of the federal government. That poses a problem for Cboe, because the regulator’s deadline to decide on the application was fast approaching. Cboe’s application would have permitted a fund from VanEck Associates Corp and SolidX Partners Inc to list on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The commission has indicated it is not comfortable approving an ETF until it can be proven that the underlying spot market for bitcoin is less susceptible to manipulation.