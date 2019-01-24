IBM gains as quarterly earnings beat estimates

Bloomberg

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) gave a positive forecast for this year and beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales and earnings, led by its business that helps companies and governments manage their technology.

Revenue was US$21.8 billion in the fourth quarter, topping the average analysts’ forecast of US$21.7 billion. Earnings were US$4.87 a share, also beating analysts’ forecasts.

IBM said it expects adjusted earnings per share of at least US$13.90 this year.

The shares rose 6 percent in extended trading. They had dropped almost 25 percent in the past 12 months, closing on Tuesday at US$122.52 in New York.

IBM’s consulting business flipped from declines into growth in the period ended Dec. 31, with revenue gaining 4 percent to US$4.3 billion in the Global Business Services unit from the period a year earlier.

Revenue from cloud-based offerings grew about 12 percent to US$19.2 billion last year, about half the growth rate of last year.

IBM agreed to buy software maker Red Hat Inc for US$33 billion in October last year to jump-start its efforts to catch up in the cloud.

“While IBM delivered a decent quarter relative to expectations, we still have reservations about the future growth prospects for the company,” Edward Jones & Co analyst Josh Olson said in a note.

After six years of revenue declines, IBM showed two consecutive quarters of growth in the first half of last year. Those were largely due to its legacy mainframes, the massive computers that help power global financial transactions and other complicated calculations for businesses and governments.

Revenue generated by the company’s systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, declined 21 percent in the fourth quarter to US$2.6 billion.

Technology services and cloud platforms sales fell 2.9 percent to US$8.9 billion, while Cognitive Solutions, which includes artificial intelligence and analytics software, reported revenue of US$5.46 billion, little changed from the period a year earlier.

Earlier on Tuesday, IBM also announced a win for its cloud business. The company signed a major extension of its agreement to sell information-technology services to French bank BNP Paribas SA. The eight-year deal is worth about US$2 billion to the company, according to a source familiar with the agreement.