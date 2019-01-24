Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

GCS inks Epistar pact

GCS Holdings Inc (GCS, 環宇通訊), which supplies gallium arsenide chips mostly used in telecom equipment, yesterday said it has inked a strategic collaboration agreement with Epistar Corp (晶電), the nation’s leading LED chip manufacturer, to cooperate in 5G and consumer electronics applications. It also plans to acquire 16,400,000 common shares, or a 16.4 percent stake, of Unikorn Semiconductor Corp (晶成半導體), a 6-inch wafer foundry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Epistar, by the end of this quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

MANUFACTURING

Casetek back in black

Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) yesterday said it swung back into profit last quarter, with a net income of NT$482 million (US$15.6 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.15. Thanks to higher shipments of MacBook Airs and iPad Pros last quarter, sales increased 32.4 percent quarterly and 2.9 percent annually to NT$10.18 billion, the metal casing supplier said in a regulatory filing. However, the company still posted a net loss of NT$1.7 billion for the whole of last year, because of losses in the first three quarters, with a net loss per share of NT$4.13. Total sales were NT$30.49 billion, with gross margin of 5 percent and operating margin of minus-5 percent, it said.

RECYCLING

Taiwan Steel Union upbeat

Taiwan Steel Union Co Ltd (鋼聯), which collects valuable zinc from electric arc furnace (EAF) dust generated during steel manufacturing, yesterday said it is positive about this year’s outlook, after reporting strong financial results for last year. The volume of EAF dust would increase to 160,000 tonnes this year, it said, adding that sales of zinc oxide products are expected to be higher than last year. A new subsidiary focusing on the recycling of steelmaking slag is scheduled to begin operations in June, it said. Net income for last year was NT$785 million, up 3 percent from 2017, or earnings per share of NT$7.11. Consolidated sales grew 13 percent annually to NT$2.15 billion.

COMPUTERS

New COO for Asustek

Asustek Computer Inc’s (華碩) board of directors has approved the appointment of corporate vice president Joe Hsieh (謝明傑) to replace chief operating officer (COO) Jerry Tsao (趙允明). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Asustek said Tsao tendered his resignation for personal career planning reasons and is to step down at the end of this month. Tsao, former Intel Corp sales and marketing regional head, took the post on March 5 last year. His announced departure comes after a shake-up late last year involving several top executives.

FOOD

Namchow net profit up 48%

Namchow Holdings Co (南僑投資控股), which produces baking oil and frozen foods, on Monday reported an unaudited net profit of NT$144 million for last month, up 48 percent over December 2017, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.58, while revenue increased 10.17 percent to NT$1.76 billion. Last month’s net profit and revenue set company records. For last year as a whole, Namchow reported a net profit of NT$1.003 billion, up 1 percent from 2017, or EPS of NT$4.04. Consolidated revenue increased by 6.43 percent to NT$18.28 billion, according to the company’s regulatory filing.