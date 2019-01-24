Google to purchase energy from Tainan solar array

Staff writer, with CNA

Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday announced said that it would purchase the output of a 10-megawatt solar array to be built near Tainan, its first renewable energy project in Asia.

The array, which is part of a larger project, would consist of about 40,000 solar panels mounted on poles erected on fish farms, the company said in a statement.

The project would maximize land-use efficiency, and the farm operators would be compensated for hosting the panels, it said.

The project is a joint venture between Diode Ventures LLC, Taiyen Green Energy Co Ltd (臺鹽綠能), J&V Energy Technology Co (雲豹能源) and New Green Power Co Ltd (永鑫能源), Google said.

Marsden Hanna, senior lead for Google’s Global Energy Policy and Markets program, told reporters in a video conference that the array is expected to supply electricity for the company’s data center in Changhua County by next year.

A January 2017 amendment to the Electricity Act (電業法) allows non-utilities to directly buy renewable energy and Google is the first corporation to take advantage of the change.

Pricing had been one of the top challenges in organizing the project, as renewable energy prices are invariably determined by governments, which naturally results in higher prices, Hanna said.

If market mechanisms were allowed to determine the prices, the cost of green power would be more reasonable and favorable to consumers, he said.

The solar purchase agreement is a step in the right direction for grid reliability and Taiwan’s broader energy supply mix, the company said.

Google said it is hopeful that more firms would purchase renewable energy, as Taiwan’s government pursues measures to remove market barriers and reduce renewable energy costs, which would in turn drive even larger projects.

Google is the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

It said it has signed more than 30 solar and wind project agreements across the Americas and Europe since 2010.