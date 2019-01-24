Citibank, Sunnyfounder team up for green energy

Staff writer

In response to a government policy to promote public participation in the green energy rooftop program, Citibank Taiwan and Sunnyfounder are working together to install a 22.2 kilowatt-peak solar energy system on the rooftop of the St Camillus Long-term Care Center in Yilan County’s Sansing Township (三星).

Solar power generation can help institutions lower energy costs. Institutions can also apply for a Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificate (T-Rec) for the green energy they produce and sell it on an energy certificate exchange platform. The income can then be invested to meet the institutions’ operational needs. This is the first sustainable strategy bringing these two benefits together through one program.

“The government’s goal is that 20 percent of power generation should come from green energy by 2025. Solar energy will make up 70 percent of this volume,” Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said.

“Citibank, a leader in the financial industry, is taking the lead in responding to the government’s policy by promoting green energy in cooperation with non-profit organizations. Since 2017, Citibank has helped the Taiwan Black-foot Disease Socio-Medical Service Memorial House in Tainan and Jhanghu Junior and Elementary School of Ecology in Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township (古坑) install citizen power plants,” Mok said.

“We have also helped St Camillus Long-term Care Center in Yilan County’s Sansing Township install a solar power generation system for its own use and apply for a renewable energy certificate,” he said.

“In addition to bringing a stable income for the center, the project will hopefully also serve as a model for other businesses that want to join the green energy rooftop program, showing that it is more than just a slogan,” he added.

The solar energy system installed on the rooftop of the center generates 19,000 kilowatt-hours of green energy per year, saving the center NT$47,000 (US$1,521) in electricity bills.

By trading renewable energy certificates, the center also earns an annual income of NT$38,000.

In total, the energy produced by the green energy power station creates an economic value equivalent of approximately NT$85,000, while at the same time reducing carbon emissions by 10 tonnes each year — equal to the carbon sequestered by 45 trees — for the next 20 years as it implements the government’s sustainable energy policy.

“Since its founding, Sunnyfounder has successfully called on 9,000 people to invest in and completed 45 citizen solar power plants, and we continue to promote our innovative green energy public service model by using the force created by the care and concern from businesses and members of the public to install solar power systems for social welfare institutions, thus helping generate long-term stable income for them,” Sunnyfounder cofounder Chen Hui-ping (陳惠萍) said.

“Our cooperation with Citibank differs from the past approach as we work together to further develop the public service concept by creating the first green energy public service project that allows St Camillus to use the energy and also to sell the surplus through renewable energy certificates,” Chen said.

St Camillus Long-term Care Center director Huang Lung-kuan (黃龍冠) stressed that electricity costs constitute a major expense for such institutions, especially for medical equipment used in the treatment of chronic illnesses which consume a lot of power.