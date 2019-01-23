Agencies

AUTOMOTIVE

TomTom to sell Telematics

TomTom NV has agreed to sell its Telematics fleet management business to tire manufacturer Bridgestone Corp for 910 million euros (US$1.03 billion), freeing up resources to battle Silicon Valley giants, such as Alphabet Inc, for access to mapping technology in car dashboards. The sale marks a significant step in TomTom’s strategic shift to location technology as customers ditch the personal navigation devices that put the company on the map two decades ago in favor for ones built into smartphones. Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire maker, is speeding up product development for connected and smart cars, combining tires and sensors to collect road conditions and tire information such as the amount of wear. With the purchase, Bridgestone plans to gather data from 860,000 units of vehicles that use TomTom’s digital service to develop products and improve tire maintenance service, it said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota, Panasonic team up

Toyota Motor Corp yesterday announced that it is creating a joint venture with Panasonic Corp to develop batteries for electric cars, as the Japanese auto giant ramps up its ambitions for electric-powered vehicles. The firm is to be set up by next year and controlled 51-49 percent by Toyota, the Prius manufacturer said in a statement. “Toyota and Panasonic are confident that the contracts concluded today will further strengthen and accelerate their actions toward achieving competitive batteries,” the statement said. Toyota president Akio Toyoda has previously said he wants half of the firm’s global sales to come from electric-powered vehicles by 2030, up from about 15 percent now. “The key to electrifying vehicles in the future will be batteries. In order for Japan to survive this era of profound change with no natural resources, we must develop competitive batteries and establish systems for a stable supply,” Toyoda said.

INTERNET

Facebook hiring in Ireland

Facebook Inc is to expand its presence in Ireland with an additional 1,000 staff this year, the firm said on Monday, bolstering its largest base outside of California. Facebook employs 4,000 people across Ireland and in Dublin, where the company has established its international base. The jobs are to span the engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams, Facebook said in a statement. The employees would be working to “help keep people safe” and “prevent abuse” on the platform following a turbulent period, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said. Ireland has been singled out for luring multinationals, such as Facebook, to its territory by offering complex tax schemes that allow them to shift profits and avoid large bills.

AVIATION

Drones cost EasyJet millions

EasyJet lost ￡15 million (US$19.35 million) in the 36 hours of travel chaos sparked by drones flying into London’s Gatwick Airport last month, the budget airline said yesterday. The disruption affected 82,000 travelers and forced the cancelation of more than 400 of its flights in the run-up to Christmas, the British company said. That knocked about ￡5 million off its revenue and cost the airline ￡10 million to help its customers. However, the group gave an otherwise upbeat trading update and said that bookings are encouraging this year, despite uncertainty around Brexit.