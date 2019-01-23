US to formally seek Meng’s extradition

Reuters

The US is to proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Huawei Co Ltd (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), Canadian Ambassador to the US David MacNaughton told the Globe and Mail, in a move certain to ratchet up tensions with China.

MacNaughton, in an interview with the Canadian newspaper published on Monday, said that the US has told Canada that it would request Meng’s extradition, but he did not say when the request will be made.

The deadline for filing is Wednesday next week.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), was arrested at the request of the US over alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran.

She was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb. 6.

Relations between China and Canada turned frosty after the arrest, with China detaining two Canadian citizens and sentencing to death a Canadian man previously found guilty of drug smuggling.

The Chinese firm, the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications equipment, said it had no comment on ongoing legal proceedings when contacted by reporters yesterday.

A US Department of Justice spokesman said: “We will comment through our filings.”

The Canadian Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Canada is one of more than 100 countries with which the US has extradition treaties. Once a formal request is received, a Canadian court must determine within 30 days if there is sufficient evidence to support extradition and Canada’s minister of justice must give a formal order.

China yesterday said that the US and Canada had abused their extradition agreement in the case of Meng.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) made the comments at a regular briefing and reiterated China’s call for Meng to be released.

Any person with fair judgment would come to the conclusion that Canada was mistaken in its actions, Hua added.

In an article published on Monday, a former Canadian spy chief said Canada should ban Huawei from supplying equipment for next-generation telecoms networks, while Canada’s government is studying any security implications.

Some of Canada’s allies, such as the US and Australia, have already imposed restrictions on using Huawei equipment, citing the risk of it being used for espionage.

Huawei has repeatedly said such concerns are unfounded, while China’s ambassador to Canada last week said there would be repercussions if Ottawa blocked Huawei.

MacNaughton said he had complained to the US that Canada was suffering from Chinese revenge for an arrest made at the US’ request.