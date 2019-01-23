FSC’s Koo says VHome must sell its Tatung shares

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

VHome Property Services Ltd (維家置業), which allegedly helped a Hong Kong firm to illegally purchase Tatung Co (大同) shares, must sell off those shares within six months, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) reiterated on Monday.

The commission has confirmed that Hong Kong Dragon Peak International Co Ltd (香港龍峰國際) provided funds to VHome Property to buy the Tatung shares, he said.

Dragon Peak is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Longlife Business Group Co Ltd (上海龍峰企業集團).

VHome Property is entitled to file a petition against the commission’s ruling, but the firm must sell its Tatung shares, Koo said.

The commission on Thursday last week fined Dragon Peak NT$4.02 million (US$130,114) for illegally purchasing an 18.01 percent stake in Tatung through five Hong Kong brokerages.

VHome Property representative Wei Chang-yuan on Friday said in a statement that the company was innocent.

The company has nothing to do with Dragon Peak and he would not liquidate the shares, as he is a legal stakeholder, he said.

He acquired VHome Property from a woman surnamed Lin (林) on Dec. 14 last year, which allowed him to hold all of the firm’s financial assets, including Tatung shares, the statement said.

He had documents to prove he is a Hong Kong resident and he did not use Chinese funds to acquire VHome Property, he said.

According to the commission’s investigation, even though VHome Property changed its representative after the FSC began its probe, the firm is a figurehead used by Dragon Peak, Koo said on Monday.