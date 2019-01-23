Makalot Industrial pre-tax profit hits three-year high

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) last week said that pre-tax profit last year rose 20.8 percent to NT$1.95 billion (US$63.11 million) from NT$1.62 billion a year earlier, reaching its highest level in three years.

Pre-tax earnings per share reached NT$9.33, based on the company’s 209 million outstanding shares, the manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) is positive about Makalot’s outlook, saying that the company has clear growth momentum in orders from its major clients, adding that revenue might grow by a double-digit percentage this year from last year’s record NT$23.93 billion.

The company’s planned capacity expansion of 10 percent — including in-house production and outsourcing — would help ease supply shortages, while its 100 percent capacity utilization and rising sales of functional sportswear would spearhead its gross margin improvement, SinoPac analyst Shawna Chen (陳淑芳) said.

Makalot would benefit from order transfers caused by US-China trade tensions, as well as new orders from its major clients, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said.

GAP Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc were Makalot’s top six clients last year, contributing 87 percent of the company’s total sales, Yuanta analyst Peggy Shih (施姵帆) said in a note on Thursday last week.

“We expect Makalot to see stronger growth, as it will gain market share from these brands on order transfers resulting from the US-China trade war and on the trend of brands cutting smaller OEM [original equipment manufacturing] suppliers and moving to larger ones such as Makalot,” Shih said.

Yuanta expects Makalot’s revenue and earnings to increase 12 percent and 28 percent year-on-year respectively.