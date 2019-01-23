Unemployment at 18-year low on stable economy

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The nation’s unemployment rate fell 0.05 percentage points annually to 3.71 percent for the whole of last year, an 18-year low, backed by a stable economy, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

“The figure represented a new low for the past 18 years, after 2.99 percent in 2000, suggesting a stable job market,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The jobless rate last month stood at 3.66 percent, down 0.04 percentage points from a month earlier, but after seasonal adjustments rose to 3.7 percent, the agency said.

The labor market remains stable, as the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained flat at between 3.67 percent and 3.7 percent from September 2017 to last month, Pan said.

The number of employed people advanced by 82,000 to 11.43 million for the whole of last year, up 0.73 percent year-on-year, with the number of people working in the service sector increasing 58,000 and the number in the manufacture sector rising 20,000, the agency said.

“As employment in the service and manufacturing sectors grew last year, we do not think the US-China trade dispute caused any damage to the local labor market, but we will continue monitoring the situation closely this year,” Pan said.

While the number of employed people had expanded by more than 100,000 per year before 2015, the nation has seen the number grow by fewer than 100,000 for the third consecutive year, he said.

He attributed the decelerating employment growth to a declining birthrate, which would cause a supply shortage, rather than a decrease in firms’ demand for talent.

“With manufacturers implementing automation to replace workers, the demand for talent would theoretically decline, but we have no practical evidence to prove that this is happening,” Pan said.

The number of unemployed people fell by 5,000 to 436,000, with first-time jobseekers decreasing by 2,000, the number of people who lost their jobs due to downsizing rising 1,000 and the number of people who lost their jobs due to seasonal hiring dropping by 1,000, the agency said.

The number of people who quit their jobs also dropped by 2,000, it said.

University graduates had the highest unemployment at 5.12 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.6 percent and those with graduate degrees at 2.9 percent, the agency said.

Unemployment was highest among people aged 20 to 24 at 11.98 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 8.46 percent and those aged 25 to 29 at 6.37 percent, it said.