LEASING SERVICES

Chailease to hire 500 people

Chailease Holding Co (中租控股), the nation’s No. 1 leasing services provider, plans to hire 500 additional employees this year as it seeks to deepen its presence in Taiwan and abroad. The company is to boost operations in all markets in which it already has stakes, as it believes there is room for growth, an official said. Sales representatives dominated recruitment efforts in the past, but this year, information and technology professionals would take center stage, the official said. Like peers, the company is exploring business opportunities linked to financial technology, the official said. In addition, the company aims to expand its operations in Southeast Asia, most likely in Indonesia, the official said.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent Sun income falls

Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際), an outdoor footwear supplier to global brands such as Timberland, yesterday released its unaudited consolidated results for last year, showing that net income was NT$737.29 million (S$23.9 million), with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$5.1. That compared with net income of NT$803.11 million and EPS of NT$5.51 in 2017. Revenue decreased to NT$10.07 billion, from NT$10.39 billion a year earlier, the company said. Gross margin was 18 percent, down from 19.8 percent the previous year, while operating margin dropped from 10.9 percent to 8.3 percent, it said.

BANKING

King’s Town to cut capital

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行), a medium-sized bank based in Tainan, yesterday said its board of directors approved a proposal to reduce capital by NT$100 million due to the cancelation of treasury shares. The bank said in a regulatory filing that its share capital would fall to NT$11.41 billion after the cancelation of 10 million shares. The bank reported losses of NT$1.03 billion last month due to higher provisioning for its NT$1.64 billion loan to debt-ridden Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (中華映管), causing its full-year profit to drop 51.06 percent to NT$2.88 billion, with earnings per share of NT$2.51.

ELECTRONICS

Flexium unveils bond price

Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a Kaohsiung-based supplier of flexible printed circuit boards for Apple Inc products, has set a conversion price of NT$83.95 for its latest three-year overseas convertible bond issuance and plans to start issuing the US$100 million, zero-interest bonds tomorrow, according to the company’s latest regulatory filing. Shares of Flexium yesterday fell 1.2 percent to NT$73.9 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券), the sole manager of the convertible bond sales, said the issue had been oversubscribed to more than four times the original size, reflecting strong interest from international institutional investors.

CURRENCY

Yuan deposits slide

Yuan deposits held by local banks fell 1.11 percent to 298.441 billion yuan (US$43.9 billion) at the end of last month, from 301.792 billion yuan the previous month, central bank data showed. That marked the third straight month of decline, with deposits the lowest in four years as the Chinese currency continues to weaken against the greenback amid US-China trade tensions. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units fell 1.16 percent to 264.473 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units fell 0.88 percent to 33.968 billion yuan, the central bank said.