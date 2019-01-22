Chinese drone company workers accused of fraud

Bloomberg

SZ DJI Technology Co (DJI, 大疆創新) has unearthed cases of fraud involving its own employees that might trigger losses of about 1 billion yuan (US$150 million) for the world’s largest drone maker.

The company, which discovered the corruption in an internal probe, said it has contacted law enforcement and fired multiple workers who allegedly inflated parts costs for personal gain.

The drone maker is still looking into the situation, which is “extensive” and involves a major sum, it said in a statement.

The company did not say how many employees were involved.

DJI, which employs 14,000 people around the globe, is the runaway leader in consumer drones with almost three-quarters of the market. The case exposes a lapse in internal controls at one of China’s best-known consumer technology giants, a symbol of the rising global reach of a clutch of fast-growing corporations based in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen.

Hong Yongxin (洪詠欣), a company spokeswoman, confirmed the loss amount separately.

“We are taking steps to strengthen internal controls and have established new channels for employees to submit confidential and anonymous reports relating to any violations of the company’s workplace conduct policies,” the company said in a messaged statement. “We continue to investigate the situation and are cooperating fully with law enforcement’s investigation.”

DJI in recent years has also begun tackling a still fairly wide-open enterprise arena. It has developed uncrewed aerial vehicles for agriculture and surveying as dozens of competitors around the world flood the market with cheap drones, from US$10 toys to sub-US$100 camera-carriers. Its US$1,999 Mavic 2 is aimed squarely at the enterprise segment, which accounts for more than half of the US$9 billion market.

Among other things, the company has put out a development kit that lets software developers write applications for specific tasks, similar to the way Apple Inc caters for its iPhones.