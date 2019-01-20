Cities eye vacant offices to solve housing crunch

By Carey L. Biron / Thomson Reuters Foundation, WASHINGTON

From his office in downtown Washington, almost 1km from the White House, architect Michael Wiencek can see something most people cannot: vacancies.

“The 1970s building across the street, the four floors I see are all vacant,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “I’m looking at another building across the street, which has been half-vacant since I’ve been in this office.”

While someone walking the streets of the US capital would be hard-pressed to recognize it, this region has over the past few years experienced the highest commercial vacancy rates in the country, the nonprofit Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said.

In those empty blocks, Wiencek sees something many do not: opportunity — and a way to help alleviate Washington’s housing shortage.

A council report in September last year said that by 2045 the region would need to build 100,000 more homes than are planned.

Across the country, “no state has an adequate supply of affordable rental housing for the lowest income renters,” the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition said.

Over the past dozen years, Wiencek and his firm have been involved in numerous projects in and around Washington to convert empty office space to housing, particularly for low-income residents.

The economics can be surprisingly feasible — in part because apartment complexes have become so expensive to buy, but also because tearing down and constructing a new, large building is cost-prohibitive, Wiencek said.

Converting disused office space also brings residents back to what are often run-down parts of the city, he said.

Fifteen years ago, such conversions were a new idea; today there are more of them, although “not nearly as much as there could be,” he added.

Wiencek has noticed significant interest in conversions from developers across the country.

Policymakers are also paying attention: since October last year, an official task force in Washington has looked at how the city can encourage developers to convert vacant office space, with the explicit intention of addressing the lack of low-income housing.

Its recommendations are expected early this year.

Washington is something of a bubble, because it is a “federal town,” said David Whitehead, a housing activist with Greater Greater Washington, a nonprofit advocating walkable urban communities, and a member of the task force.

Commercial real-estate owners have for decades been able to charge high rents to government entities, contractors and nonprofits seeking high-class office space downtown, he said.

Yet, the past few years have seen major changes in the demand for office space, fueled by the rise of remote working and coworking, and because the federal government has decreased in size.

However, many commercial property owners had yet to accept this new reality, Whitehead said.

Meanwhile, city tax penalties for vacant commercial space remain low and hard to impose.

Whitehead said that helps explain Washington’s large surplus of office space, roughly equivalent to two Pentagons, or at least 1.2km2.

Meanwhile, an official count last year found that there were nearly 7,000 homeless people in the city. Most were living in emergency shelters. Nearly half that number were families.

“We have this sitting surplus of office vacancy and draining of affordable housing, so why can’t we figure that out?” he said, although he admitted that the task force faced big challenges.