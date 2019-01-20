US consumer confidence down amid shutdown

AFP, WASHINGTON

Four weeks into the partial shutdown of the US government, consumer sentiment has slumped, indicating that the political impasse might be affecting the economy.

A monthly consumer survey on Friday touched its lowest level since US President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 after its biggest one-month drop in more than six years, University of Michigan economists said.

Americans have less confidence in the economy’s strength this year, while 800,000 government workers are furloughed or working without pay as Trump battles on Democratic lawmakers over funding for improved security on the Mexican border.

The shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, directly affects only 0.5 percent of the labor force, but indirectly, it is beginning to hit morale for more than half of US consumers, the report said.

When government operations resume, federal workers should get back pay.

As the work stoppage continues, economists have progressively raised estimates for its cost to GDP growth.

White House economists doubled their estimate early this week, determining that after a month, the shutdown would shave a 0.5 percentage points off the first quarter.

New York Federal Reserve president John Williams said that the first quarter could lose a full percentage point.

“It is going to be a drag on consumer spending and the economy in the first quarter directly, enough to pull growth down by up to a half percentage, or maybe even a percentage point, if it continues,” Williams told a local banking conference, according to Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, Williams said there could be a post-shutdown rebound, as has been the case in the past.

With a slowing global economy and trade uncertainties, the US Federal Reserve expects 2.3 percent growth this year, down sharply from growth of about 3 percent expected for last year.

Forecasts for the first quarter of this year are not yet available.

The fundamentals of the economy remain sound, analysts say, even if many economic data — including home and retail sales, or the trade deficit — is not being produced during the shutdown.

Gregory Daco, lead US economist at Oxford Economics, said in an analytical note that some were sure to claim the Michigan survey “signals an imminent recession.”

However, Daco said that the index had already been too high in recent months, meaning it was due to fall.

“Further, while growth in outlays will slow in 2019, a strong labor market, firming wage growth, lower prices at the pump and reduced mortgage rates remain supportive of momentum,” he wrote.